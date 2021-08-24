Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $127.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.20.

Several brokerages have commented on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,918. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 298.2% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 107,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after buying an additional 80,517 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 4.8% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 40.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,566,000 after buying an additional 201,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 77.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.