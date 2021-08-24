Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.07.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Green Thumb Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS GTBIF traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $28.61. 343,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,205. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

