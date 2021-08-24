Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.14

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 52331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

GPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.