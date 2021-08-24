GPM Growth Investors Inc. Purchases 63 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,526,520,000 after purchasing an additional 73,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,630,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 122,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $959,995,000 after acquiring an additional 49,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,986 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $357.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

