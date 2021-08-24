GPM Growth Investors Inc. Has $3.85 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises about 2.0% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,894,000 after purchasing an additional 448,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $84,034,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,729,000 after purchasing an additional 411,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 942.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 307,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,467,000 after purchasing an additional 278,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

NYSE:SWK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.53. 682,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,122. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.19 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

