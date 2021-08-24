Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 522,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 536,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

AUMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Golden Minerals to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

