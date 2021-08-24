Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Gold Fields stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.17. 4,125,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,867,926. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 83.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 11.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

