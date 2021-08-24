GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.00.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $220.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.52. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $207.85 and a 12-month high of $286.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.