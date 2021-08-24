Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 148.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 144.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 25,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.98.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.