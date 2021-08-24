Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GEI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.46.

TSE:GEI opened at C$22.36 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.60 and a 1 year high of C$26.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 34.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 215.29%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

