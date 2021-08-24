Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Up to $5.24

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.49. Gevo shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 169,203 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEVO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gevo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a current ratio of 15.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gevo by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 660,714 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 354.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 37,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

