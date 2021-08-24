German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lowered its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,930 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

