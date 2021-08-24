GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

GeoPark stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.87. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GeoPark in the first quarter worth $158,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in GeoPark in the first quarter worth $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in GeoPark in the first quarter worth $199,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in GeoPark by 69.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark in the first quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

