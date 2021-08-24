Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $75.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Genesco traded as high as $66.10 and last traded at $66.10, with a volume of 649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Genesco alerts:

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 99,801 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 888,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after acquiring an additional 140,622 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 76,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $730,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.01. The company has a market cap of $988.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.65) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.