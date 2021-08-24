Geeq (GEEQ) Trading Down 0.9% This Week

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Geeq has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $695,149.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Geeq

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

