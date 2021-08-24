Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Holdings Increased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Gartner worth $33,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 35.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $1,225,843.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,901 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $302.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $312.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

