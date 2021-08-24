GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Director Seamus M. Mcgill Purchases 1,000 Shares

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Director Seamus M. Mcgill acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $14,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,944.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GAN stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $31.81.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of GAN by 56.8% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 625,009 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in GAN during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.