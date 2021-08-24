Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Shares Up 1.9%

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.34. 326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 69.24% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

