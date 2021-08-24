FY2021 EPS Estimates for Adyen Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Adyen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADYEY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on Adyen in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ADYEY opened at $64.05 on Monday. Adyen has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $64.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

