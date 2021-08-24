FY2021 Earnings Forecast for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Issued By B. Riley

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SFL in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SFL’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. SFL has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SFL during the second quarter worth approximately $10,380,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SFL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,609,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SFL during the first quarter worth approximately $8,904,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 984,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 489.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 894,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

