FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,489 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.36% of FS KKR Capital worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 681.9% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,034. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

In other news, CAO William Balke Goebel acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,100 shares of company stock worth $393,202 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSK. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.