Frontline (FRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Frontline to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Frontline alerts:

NYSE:FRO opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Frontline has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.21.

FRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Frontline stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 297.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,997 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Frontline worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.