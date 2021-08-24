Freedom Acquisition I Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:FACTU) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Freedom Acquisition I’s (OTCMKTS:FACTU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 25th. Freedom Acquisition I had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Freedom Acquisition I’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS FACTU opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.