Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Fortescue Metals Group to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortescue Metals Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

FSUGY stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

