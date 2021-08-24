Forbes J M & Co. LLP Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Yum China by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $60.18. 2,311,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,524. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

YUMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.