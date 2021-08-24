Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 43 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.4% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 88,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL traded up $32.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,833.00. 10,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,697. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,589.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,817.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

