Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $23.11 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.9% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,793,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $165.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

