Forbes J M & Co. LLP Buys Shares of 7,039 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOND traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,032. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.35.

