Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.59.

FL stock opened at $58.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Foot Locker by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,550,000 after acquiring an additional 123,781 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Foot Locker by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,918 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Foot Locker by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,394,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,489 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $24,066,000 after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

