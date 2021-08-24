Folketrygdfondet Sells 1,459,323 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Folketrygdfondet lessened its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,321,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459,323 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA accounts for approximately 74.9% of Folketrygdfondet’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Folketrygdfondet owned about 3.68% of Equinor ASA worth $2,529,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,007,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,797 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 322,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.25. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 159.26%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.