Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Brokerages predict that Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) will announce $3.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.69 billion. Fluor posted sales of $3.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor will report full-year sales of $13.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.97 billion to $13.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93. Fluor has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $25.08.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

