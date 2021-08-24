FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $20,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 145.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

FLT stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.23. 250,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

