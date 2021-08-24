Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $30,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,900,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 168,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV stock opened at $117.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

