FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 318.3% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FE stock opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

