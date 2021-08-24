FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Holdings Decreased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after buying an additional 3,265,250 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,772 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 55.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,243,000 after acquiring an additional 999,434 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 57.2% during the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,436,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,236,000 after acquiring an additional 886,617 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,766,000 after acquiring an additional 816,264 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FE opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

