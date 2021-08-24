First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 763,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,977,000 after buying an additional 255,714 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 528,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 116,782 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 448,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter.

FDL stock opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

