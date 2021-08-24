First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.09

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.09 and last traded at $88.97, with a volume of 10666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

