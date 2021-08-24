First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce $30.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.30 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $28.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $121.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.90 million to $124.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $127.00 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $129.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of INBK stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.22. 30,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $41.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $297.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,299 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,875,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,701 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 34,673 shares during the period.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

