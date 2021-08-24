First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.54 Million

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will post sales of $77.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.00 million. First Foundation reported sales of $75.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $289.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $295.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $371.53 million, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $376.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,275. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.53. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,567 shares of company stock valued at $755,176. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 42,175 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 125,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.