First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.54 Million

Analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will post sales of $77.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.00 million. First Foundation reported sales of $75.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $289.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $295.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $371.53 million, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $376.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,275. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.53. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,567 shares of company stock valued at $755,176. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 42,175 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 125,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

