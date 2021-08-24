First Ascent Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.5% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,994,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after acquiring an additional 203,813 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,769,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,882,000 after acquiring an additional 242,885 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,537,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,728,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,339,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,673,000 after acquiring an additional 190,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,216,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GEM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.73. 119,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,030. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $42.31.

