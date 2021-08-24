Financial Review: Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sun Country Airlines and Southwest Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 1 5 0 2.83 Southwest Airlines 0 1 17 0 2.94

Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus price target of $42.79, suggesting a potential upside of 34.69%. Southwest Airlines has a consensus price target of $58.71, suggesting a potential upside of 20.54%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than Southwest Airlines.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Southwest Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 4.52 -$3.90 million N/A N/A Southwest Airlines $9.05 billion 3.19 -$3.07 billion ($6.22) -7.83

Sun Country Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Southwest Airlines.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of Sun Country Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Southwest Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Southwest Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Southwest Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A Southwest Airlines -16.23% -33.72% -8.77%

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats Southwest Airlines on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co. engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos. The company was founded by Rollin W. King and Herbert D. Kelleher on March 15, 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

