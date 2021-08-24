Financial Review: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) & First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

First Merchants has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Merchants and KeyCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 0 4 0 3.00 KeyCorp 0 8 7 0 2.47

First Merchants presently has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.14%. KeyCorp has a consensus target price of $25.69, indicating a potential upside of 27.44%. Given KeyCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than First Merchants.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 33.81% 10.09% 1.30% KeyCorp 30.87% 14.21% 1.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Merchants and KeyCorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $558.43 million 4.04 $148.60 million $2.74 15.20 KeyCorp $7.34 billion 2.63 $1.34 billion $1.26 16.00

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Merchants. First Merchants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KeyCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of First Merchants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of KeyCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of First Merchants shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of KeyCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Merchants pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Merchants has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and KeyCorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

KeyCorp beats First Merchants on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology loans for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. As of February 25, 2021, it operated through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and 1,400 ATMs in 15 states, as well as additional offices, online and mobile banking capabilities, and a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp, through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association, has a strategic alliance with XUP, Inc. to provide digital and physical merchant services. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

