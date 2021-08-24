Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 409.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.53.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $97.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.19.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

