Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 3,289 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 191,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of EW opened at $116.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.69. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $119.94. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $3,164,836.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,659,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,571 shares of company stock valued at $13,078,439. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

