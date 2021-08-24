Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $159.95 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.77.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

