Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $105.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.99. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.