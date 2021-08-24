Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Shopify by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Fund grew its stake in Shopify by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Fund now owns 109,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,273,000 after buying an additional 51,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,481.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.83 billion, a PE ratio of 76.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,497.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.25.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

