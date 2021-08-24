Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 77.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 19.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 17.0% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 29.6% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $584.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $620.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

