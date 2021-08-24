Financial Contrast: Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Varonis Systems has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivePerson has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Varonis Systems and LivePerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -31.88% -25.90% -10.98% LivePerson -22.21% -33.93% -8.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Varonis Systems and LivePerson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 0 1 16 0 2.94 LivePerson 0 2 9 0 2.82

Varonis Systems currently has a consensus price target of $66.70, indicating a potential upside of 12.90%. LivePerson has a consensus price target of $73.45, indicating a potential upside of 17.96%. Given LivePerson’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LivePerson is more favorable than Varonis Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Varonis Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of LivePerson shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Varonis Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of LivePerson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Varonis Systems and LivePerson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $292.69 million 21.58 -$94.01 million ($0.85) -69.51 LivePerson $366.62 million 11.85 -$107.59 million ($1.15) -54.15

Varonis Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivePerson. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LivePerson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns. The company was founded by Yaki Faitelson and Ohad Korkus on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment involves in facilitating online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge for a fee via mobile and online messaging. The company was founded by Robert P. LoCascio on November 29, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

