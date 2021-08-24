Financial Contrast: Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) vs. Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG)

Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) and Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Concord Medical Services and Skylight Health Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concord Medical Services $28.49 million 3.95 -$44.10 million N/A N/A Skylight Health Group $9.81 million 11.84 -$7.08 million N/A N/A

Skylight Health Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Concord Medical Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Concord Medical Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.5% of Concord Medical Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Concord Medical Services and Skylight Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concord Medical Services N/A N/A N/A Skylight Health Group -70.89% -69.02% -44.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Concord Medical Services and Skylight Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concord Medical Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Skylight Health Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Skylight Health Group has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 147.52%. Given Skylight Health Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skylight Health Group is more favorable than Concord Medical Services.

Summary

Concord Medical Services beats Skylight Health Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in Network and Hospital segments. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services. It also offers other treatments and diagnostic services comprising electroencephalography for the diagnosis of epilepsy; thermotherapy for pain relief after radiotherapy and chemotherapy; ultrasound therapy for the treatment of cancer; stereotactic radiofrequency ablation for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and refraction and tonometry for the diagnosis of ophthalmic conditions. In addition, the company provides clinical support services, including developing treatment protocols for doctors; and organizing joint diagnosis between doctors in its network and clinical research. Further, it offers radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing and management services to hospitals, as well as tele-consulting services; and sells medical equipment. Additionally, the company establishes the Beijing Proton Medical Center that provides radiotherapy treatment options to cancer patients; and other specialty cancer hospitals, which offer radiotherapy services, diagnostic imaging services, chemotherapy, and surgery. As of June 30, 2019, it operated a network of 30 centers based in 20 hospitals in 20 cities across 13 provinces and administrative regions in China. Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc. engages in the operation of a proprietary electronic health record system. It offers primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, laboratory and diagnostic testing, and subscription-based telemedicine service It operates through the United States and Canada segments. The company was founded by Pradyum Sekar and Kashaf Qureshi in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

